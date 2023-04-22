The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (45-37) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup begins at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 from Crypto.com Arena.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The teams play again after the Suns defeated the Clippers 129-124 Thursday. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 45 points, while Norman Powell had 42 for the Clippers.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee 23.8 6.5 3.9 Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

On offense, the Suns have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 115.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 113.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers average only two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Clippers have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, posting 120.1 points per contest, 6.5 more than their season average of 113.6.

Los Angeles connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 38.1% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 12.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers' 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in the NBA, and the 112.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 17th in the league.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7.5 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.