The New York Yankees versus Toronto Blue Jays game on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Anthony Rizzo and Matt Chapman.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB action with 28 total home runs.

New York is 13th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

New York is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (89 total).

The Yankees are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Yankees strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

New York has a 3.17 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.117).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (4-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a .95 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Cole is trying to record his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 7.0 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Jhony Brito Griffin Canning 4/20/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins - Away Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/25/2023 Twins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Kenta Maeda 4/26/2023 Twins - Away Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/27/2023 Rangers - Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney

