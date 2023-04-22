The New York Yankees (12-8) will look to Aaron Judge when they host Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays (12-8) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +140 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.95 ERA) vs Alek Manoah - TOR (1-1, 6.98 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 19 times and won 12, or 63.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Yankees have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Yankees went 6-4 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Blue Jays the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +140 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

