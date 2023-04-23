Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with 23 hits and an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .542.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- In 85.0% of his games this year (17 of 20), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (15.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).
- In seven of 20 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|13 (92.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.65 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
