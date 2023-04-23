Take a look at the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Celtics ready for their NBA playoffs first round game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo!

The Hawks beat the Celtics 130-122 on Friday when they last played. Trae Young led the Hawks to the victory with a team-leading 32 points. Jayson Tatum put up 29 points in the Celtics' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Celtics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Back 11.5 3.1 6.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Clint Capela: Questionable (Calf), Trae Young: Questionable (Groin), Dejounte Murray: Questionable (Ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Knee), John Collins: Questionable (Back)

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 116.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.4 points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7 231.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.