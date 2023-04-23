DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- LeMahieu has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
