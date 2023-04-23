The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is hitting .272 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Turner has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.11 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.76), 22nd in WHIP (1.059), and 61st in K/9 (6.7).
