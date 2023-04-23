Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .185 with two home runs and a walk.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.