Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .238.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 5 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

