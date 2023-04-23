Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 23 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 15 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 117th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (38.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (33.3%), homering in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with more than one RBI five times (23.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.11).
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 56th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
