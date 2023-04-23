On Sunday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 23 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 117th and he is eighth in slugging.
  • Devers has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (38.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (33.3%), homering in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Devers has had at least one RBI in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with more than one RBI five times (23.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.11).
  • The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 56th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
