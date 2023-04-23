Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Brayan Bello on the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 27 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 75 extra-base hits, Boston ranks ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .247 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 120.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Boston has the 25th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.345 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Bello will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Twins W 5-4 Home Chris Sale Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins L 10-4 Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins W 11-5 Home Tanner Houck Kenta Maeda 4/21/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers - Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles - Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians - Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians - Home Garrett Whitlock Shane Bieber

