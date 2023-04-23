In the series rubber match on Sunday, April 23, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (11-11). The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Red Sox are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-175). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (2-1, 4.76 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (0-1, 16.88 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won eight of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have not played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

