Triston Casas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .136 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Casas has picked up a hit in seven games this year (35.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.11).
  • The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
  • Burnes (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.76 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.76), 22nd in WHIP (1.059), and 61st in K/9 (6.7).
