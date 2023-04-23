Sunday's game features the New York Yankees (13-8) and the Toronto Blue Jays (12-9) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 23.

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (1-2) for the Toronto Blue Jays and Clarke Schmidt (0-1) for the New York Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

YES

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

New York has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (92 total), New York is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Yankees Schedule