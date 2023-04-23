The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will meet on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Rizzo among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been set for the game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

New York has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York's games have gone over the total in seven of its 21 chances.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 4-2 9-2 4-6 11-5 2-3

