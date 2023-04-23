On Sunday, April 23 at 1:35 PM ET, Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays (12-9) visit Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees (13-8) in the series rubber match at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (1-2, 3.65 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-1, 8.79 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a record of 5-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 2-2 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Yankees were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

