Aaron Hicks returns to action for the New York Yankees against Sonny Gray and the Minnesota TwinsApril 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 24, when he went 0-for-2 against the Angels.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks has three walks while hitting .125.
  • Twice in 11 games this season, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
