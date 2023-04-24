The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .244.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 106th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this season (36.4%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 6
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.