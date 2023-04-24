Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo and his .730 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.566) and total hits (24) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 18 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has driven home a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|14 (93.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gray (2-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He has a .82 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th.
