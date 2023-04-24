Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Brewers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles and three walks while batting .191.
- Wong has gotten a hit in seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Wong has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
