On Monday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Brewers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles and three walks while batting .191.

Wong has gotten a hit in seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Wong has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

