DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- batting .323 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .281 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|5
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
