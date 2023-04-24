The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .200 with three walks.

Peraza has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of six games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings