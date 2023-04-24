Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .224 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- In 52.6% of his 19 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|5
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (.82), 38th in WHIP (1.182), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
