On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .224 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • In 52.6% of his 19 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 5
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (.82), 38th in WHIP (1.182), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
