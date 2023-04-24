Rafael Devers -- batting .225 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 24 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (23) this season while batting .256 with 15 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 31.8% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (54.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).

He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.2%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

