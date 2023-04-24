Monday will see the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers lead the series 2-1. The Devils are underdogs (+130) in this matchup against the Rangers (-150).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-150) Devils (+130) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 59 times this season, and have finished 35-24 in those games.

New York has a 26-16 record (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been made an underdog 22 times this season, and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

This season New Jersey has won five of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Devils have a 43.5% chance to win.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In New York's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers offense's 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 216 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +57.

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Devils' 222 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

Their third-best goal differential is +67.

