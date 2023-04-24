Red Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (14-7) and the Boston Red Sox (12-11) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 24.
The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Dean Kremer (1-0) for the Baltimore Orioles.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won both contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Boston has a record of 6-4, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 132.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 19
|Twins
|L 10-4
|Corey Kluber vs Joe Ryan
|April 20
|Twins
|W 11-5
|Tanner Houck vs Kenta Maeda
|April 21
|@ Brewers
|W 5-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Freddy Peralta
|April 22
|@ Brewers
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Wade Miley
|April 23
|@ Brewers
|W 12-5
|Brayan Bello vs Corbin Burnes
|April 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|April 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Bradish
|April 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tyler Wells
|April 28
|Guardians
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Shane Bieber
|April 29
|Guardians
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Shane Bieber
|April 30
|Guardians
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Cal Quantrill
