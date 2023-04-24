When the Boston Red Sox (12-11) and Baltimore Orioles (14-7) meet in the series opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, April 24, Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Orioles will send Dean Kremer to the mound. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Orioles have +100 odds to upset. An 8-run total is listed for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (1-1, 8.00 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (1-0, 6.16 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 6-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Boston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Orioles have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 4-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Yu Chang 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Connor Wong 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

