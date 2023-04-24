The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .129 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Casas has had a base hit in seven of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has had an RBI in four games this season (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
