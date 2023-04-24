Yankees vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
The Twins have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+125). The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-150
|+125
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The past 10 Yankees games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. For three straight games, New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being eight runs.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have were defeated in both of the contests they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 22 games with a total.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|4-2
|9-3
|4-6
|11-6
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.