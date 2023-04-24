Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Twins have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+125). The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
  • The past 10 Yankees games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
    • For three straight games, New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being eight runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have were defeated in both of the contests they've played as underdogs this season.
  • New York has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 22 games with a total.
  • The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-7 4-2 9-3 4-6 11-6 2-3

