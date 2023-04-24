Carlos Correa and Anthony Volpe will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees meet at Target Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 30 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 58 extra-base hits, New York ranks 15th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 93 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

New York has the second-best ERA (3.06) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.117 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Jhony Brito (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

In four starts this season, Brito has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.8 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Jhony Brito Griffin Canning 4/20/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins - Away Jhony Brito Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Twins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins - Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers - Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers - Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers - Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.