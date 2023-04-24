On Monday, April 24 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (12-10) host the New York Yankees (13-9) at Target Field. Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Twins, while Jhony Brito will take the mound for the Yankees.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.82 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-1, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 10 out of the 13 games, or 76.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 4-2 (66.7%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have were defeated in both of the contests they have played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Yankees this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The Yankees have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Franchy Cordero 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+320) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

