After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks has three walks while batting .107.

Twice in 12 games this year, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.

Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings