After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks has three walks while batting .107.
  • Twice in 12 games this year, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.26).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (.760), and 19th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
