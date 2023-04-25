On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .244 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Judge has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (17.4%).

He has homered in 21.7% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).

He has scored in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 7 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings