Al Horford will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford, in his last action, had 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 129-121 win over the Hawks.

Now let's break down Horford's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 7.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.7 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.6 PRA 18.5 19 17.8 PR -- 16 14.2 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.1



Al Horford Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have given up 26 per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Al Horford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 34 0 11 5 0 0 2 4/21/2023 29 8 4 3 2 0 0 4/18/2023 32 8 4 3 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 6 9 2 2 2 1 3/11/2023 33 9 4 3 3 2 1 11/16/2022 27 7 11 4 1 1 0

