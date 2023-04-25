Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 24 hits and an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .538. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Rizzo has had a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (13.6%).

In 36.4% of his games this season (eight of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 7 14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings