The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .299.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 36th in slugging.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings