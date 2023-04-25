Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Franchy Cordero (hitting .103 in his past 10 games, with two home runs and four RBI), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero is hitting .174 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- In seven of 15 games this year, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 15), and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (33.3%), Cordero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (26.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.26).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Ryan (4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.