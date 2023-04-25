The New York Yankees, including Franchy Cordero (hitting .103 in his past 10 games, with two home runs and four RBI), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero is hitting .174 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

In seven of 15 games this year, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 15), and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (33.3%), Cordero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (26.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings