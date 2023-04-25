Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .257 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 105th in slugging.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (17.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
- In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|7
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
- Ryan (4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (.760), and 19th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
