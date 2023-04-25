Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .333 with four doubles and three walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Duran has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.