Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .208 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in nine games this season (64.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.26).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
