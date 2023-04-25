The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .284 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 96th in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Turner has gotten a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Turner has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings