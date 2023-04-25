Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .284 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 96th in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.