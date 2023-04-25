Yankees vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 25
Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (13-10) going head to head against the New York Yankees (13-10) at 7:40 PM ET (on April 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (4-0) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-0) will answer the bell for the New York Yankees.
Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Yankees Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +105 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (94 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.16 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 20
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 21
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 22
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah
|April 23
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kevin Gausman
|April 24
|@ Twins
|L 6-1
|Jhony Brito vs Sonny Gray
|April 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
|April 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
|April 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|April 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jacob deGrom
|April 29
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.