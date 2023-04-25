The Minnesota Twins (13-10) and the New York Yankees (13-10) will clash on Tuesday, April 25 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Nestor Cortes Jr. taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 6.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (4-0, 3.24 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (3-0, 3.09 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Twins have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in three games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Yankees have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +105 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

