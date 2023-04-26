How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins lead 3-1 in the series.
Catch the action on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL as the Bruins look to defeat the Panthers.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/23/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|6-2 BOS
|4/21/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
|4/17/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-1 BOS
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL action, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
