Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 109th in slugging.

Torres has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Torres has picked up an RBI in four games this year (17.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (13.0%).

He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 7 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings