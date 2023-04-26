Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 109th in slugging.
  • Torres has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (17.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in four games this year (17.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (13.0%).
  • He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 7
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • Maeda (0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
