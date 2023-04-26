Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 109th in slugging.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in four games this year (17.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (13.0%).
- He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|7
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- Maeda (0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
