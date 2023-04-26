Hampus Lindholm will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of +48, while averaging 23:10 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has a goal in 10 of 80 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Lindholm has a point in 39 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Lindholm has an assist in 33 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 10 53 Points 2 10 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

