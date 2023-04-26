Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .176 with three walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in six of 17 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.17).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Twins will send Maeda (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
