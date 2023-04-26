Jarren Duran -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .387 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Duran has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings