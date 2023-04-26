Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .272 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (32.0%).

In 25 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this season (24.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings