The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .167 with two home runs and a walk.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

