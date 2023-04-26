Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .167 with two home runs and a walk.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.17 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
